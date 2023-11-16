Ted Prequel Series Reveals First Teaser & Premiere Date

A teaser for Seth MacFarlane’s Ted TV series, which is a prequel to the two movies, has been released.

The streamer announced the show will debut on January 11, along with sharing the first look, and will be a limited series on Peacock consisting of seven episodes.

The synopsis stated, “The series is about the teddy bear living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.”

Seth released a statement with his co-Eps and writers and said, “It takes place in the ’90s but is based on the timeless truth that being 16 sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use. The three of us were teenagers in the ’90s and grew up in and around Boston, where the show takes place, so many of these stories are personal for us. We were able to put the characters through some of the same indignities and milestones we experienced back then. Also, we made stuff up (it’s a lot of pages to fill and real life is mostly boring).”

