Teen arrested for bringing gun to school

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year old Andrew Bobilin on Sunday after an anonymous tip came in the he had a gun while at Vero Beach High School. According to the Sheriff’s office deputies found a handgun after arresting Bobilin.

“See something, say something works. It is not just a slogan. We want to assure the parents, teachers, and students of Indian River County that if you come forward with a tip, we will thoroughly investigate the allegations. In this case, we recovered a gun that was brandished in the parking lot of Vero Beach High School.” Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement.

Andrew Bobilin is facing several charges including possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing of a weapon as a minor. He is currently being held by the Department of Youth Services.

