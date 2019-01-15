Teen Arrested for Making Threats Towards High School

A 17-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly made a threat to shoot up his school on one of his social media accounts.

The incident occurred Thursday at West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines.

According to the report, someone alerted authorities to a Snapchat the teen posted showing him shooting racking a semi-automatic handgun at Nexus Gun Range with the message “Me if U don’t vote for me for Senioritis.”

The teen has since been arrested and is now facing a second-degree felony of making a false report.