Teen Arrested Shooting Checkers Employee Because they Were Closed

The Broward County Sheriffs Department has arrested a teen they believe was behind a shooting at a Checkers fast food restaurant that left one employee injured.

The incident occurred back in July at the establishment on the corner of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 40th Avenue.

A suspect was seen on surveillance pulling into the drive-thru and then becoming upset after he realized the establishment was closed.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot into the restaurant striking an employee in the leg before driving off.

Authorities released video of the incident to the public and received a tip via the Crime Stoppers hotline about the suspect and his possible whereabouts.

17-year-old Albert Ponce was arrest Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. He is being held at a local jail without bond.

