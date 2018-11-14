Teen Killed After Being Struck by an Amtrak Train

Police in Lake Worth are reporting that a high school student has died after being struck by an Amtrak train.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, on Lake Worth Road, west of the I-95 overpass.

According to the report, police said 17-year-old Tomas Juan Reynoso was riding his bike and rode under the train gates while they were in the down position with lights flashing. Authorities reported that the northbound train had no time to stop and immediately hit Reynoso.

The incident is still under investigation.