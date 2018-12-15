Teen Quits Job In Epic Fashion

While it’s not quite playing the boss’ head like a bongo, the way one Canadian kid quit his job was still pretty epic.
The 17-year-old streamed the entire encounter on Facebook, grabbing the PA microphone at an Alberta Walmart to make his announcement.
“Attention all shoppers, associates and management, I would like to say to all of you today that nobody should work here,” Jackson Racicot declared, who then detailed his grievances. “I’m sick of all the bull****, bogus writeups, and my job.”
During the rant, Racicot claimed to have been employed by the retail giant for a year and a half.
(WARNING: Video contains profanity. Viewer discretion advised)
How I quit my job today. Like, must watch. I also ran out a fire door. Y’all should share this around lol
Posted by Jackson Racicot on Thursday, December 6, 2018