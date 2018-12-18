Teen Struck by Vehicle and Left to Die

Authorities in Broward County are currently searching for a suspect who hit a 14-year-old boy with their vehicle and left him there to die.

The incident occurred Monday night near Sheridan Street and Northwest 196th Avenue.

A passerby saw the teen laying in the road around 8 pm and called the police. The teen was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he later died.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Al Xiques told reporters that they do not have a description of the car as of yet and are asking for anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

