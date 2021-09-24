‘Teen Wolf’ revival movie coming to Paramount Plus

The MTV series ‘Teen Wolf’ is being rebooted and brought to Paramount Plus according to creator Jeff Davis as a movie. Davis just signed a multi-project deal with MTV Entertainment Studios that will consist of many projects including movies and tv series. Jeff Davis is also known for creating ‘Criminal Minds’, which lasted 15 seasons and came to an end last year. Reportedly, the ‘Teen Wolf’ revival movie will pick up from where the series left off years ago and offer a continuation to the story. Would you like a ‘Criminal Minds’ Revival movie that includes all original favorite characters?