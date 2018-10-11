Teenage Trick-or-Treaters in Virginia Town Could be Jailed

What a horror! Trick-or-treating could land teens behind bars in one Virginia town if they go door-to-door in costume.

Chesapeake, Virginia has put in place some scary trick-or-treating rules targeting teenagers.

Anyone dressed up in costume and asking for candy after 8 pm can get a fine and/or 30 days in jail!

And if you’re a teenager, forget it in order to thwart troublemakers anyone older than 12 caught trick-or-treating is subject to a fine and/or six months behind bars.

Chesapeake officials say they won’t actively seek out age violators.

Virginia is cracking down on their trick-or- treaters. Here’s how : https://t.co/kvylazEdve — kaitlynamack (@kaitlynamack) October 8, 2018

Neighboring Newport News and Norfolk Virginia have their own strict rules.

Anyone older than 12 or beyond seventh grade found trick-or-treating will be “guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor.

