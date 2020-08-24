Teens Break Into Petting Zoo, Put Lipstick On A Donkey

Ever heard the phrase ‘putting lipstick on a pig?’? How about a donkey instead?

That’s what a group of trespassing teens allegedly did after they snuck into a New Jersey petting zoo over the weekend.

Owners of Abma’s Farm in Wyckoff, NJ say the teens posted snapchat photos riding miniature donkeys. One of the donkeys had “some sort of lipstick” on its face.

They say several animals got loose and the rest were left “shaken and skittish” by the disturbance. The farm was closed on Monday while a veterinarian gave the animals a checkup.

Should these teenagers face charges? I definitely think they should!!