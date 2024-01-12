Television Academy Releases List Of 75 Biggest TV Moments

With the 75th Emmy Awards taking place next week, the Television Academy has shared a list of the 75 Most Impactful Television Moments in history.

#1 on the list? The Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20th, 1969.

Other big news moments include MLK’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech, Walter Cronkite announcing the death of President John F. Kennedy, and coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Pop culture moments include Elvis and the Beatles performing on The Ed Sullivan Show, the final episode of M.A.S.H., and the debut of MTV.

What’s the biggest historical moment you saw live on TV?