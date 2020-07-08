Tell-all book says Trump insulted Madonna's "unattractive" gum-chewing after she refused to date him

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

It seems Madonna has long been anti-Donald Trump, even before he was president.

According to Business Insider, a new tell-all book written by Trump’s niece Mary Trump reveals the Queen of Pop once rejected Trump’s romantic advances — and that bothered him.

His niece claims Trump once gave her a transcript of a recording featuring insults at various women who had refused to date him, and Madonna was on that list.

In the excerpt obtained by Business Insider, Mary wrote that the recording was “an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date but who, having refused him, were suddenly the worst, ugliest, and fattest slobs he’d ever met.”

She added, “The biggest takeaways were that Madonna chewed gum in a way Donald found unattractive and that Katarina Witt, a German Olympic figure skater who had won two gold medals and four world championships, had big calves.”

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, published by Simon & Schuster, is set to be released on July 14.

Regarding the book’s release, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews told ABC News in a statement, “Mary Trump and her book’s publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author’s own financial self-interest.”

The president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has sued to block the release of the book.

