Ten Dead in Brazil School Shooting Including Shooters

Officials say at least ten people, including five students, are dead after a school shooting in Brazil.

Two hooded teenage shooters reportedly entered the Professor Raul Brasil state school near Sao Paulo and started firing before taking their own lives.

There is a heavy police presence at the school. The ten dead includes the shooters.

