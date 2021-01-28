Ten Years After releasing deluxe version of 2017 studio album, 'A Sting in the Tale,' in February

Deko Entertainment

Ten Years After have announced official plans to release a deluxe version of their most recent studio album, 2017’s A Sting in the Tale, on February 5.

The expanded edition of the album features four bonus live tracks recorded in Erfurt, Germany, during the band’s tour in support of A Sting in the Tale. The performances are renditions of three songs from the record — “Land of the Vandals,” “Last Night of the Bottle” and “Silverspoon Lady” — as well as a version of the band’s 1971 hit “I’d Love to Change the World.”

Reflecting on the making of A Sting in the Tale, founding drummer Ric Lee says, “The creative process of the studio album was a joy. Writing and recording together, being able to construct songs that reflect the personalities, memories and experiences of each of the members was extremely satisfying. We’re very happy that [the] Deko [label] suggested adding four ‘live’ bonus tracks to make this the Deluxe Edition.”

Limited-edition bundles featuring a CD copy of the album, a Ten Years After T-shirt and tote bag, and an autographed photo of the band are available while supplies last at MerchBucket.com.

You can check out a music video for one of the album’s songs, “Suranne Suranne,” on YouTube.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Lee has just published an autobiography titled From Headstocks to Woodstock that’s available now exclusively at his official website, RicLeeTYA.com.

Here is the track list of A Sting in the Tale‘s deluxe edition:

“Land of the Vandals”

“Iron Horse”

“Miss Constable”

“Up in Smoke”

“Retired Hurt”

“Suranne Suranne”

“Stoned Alone”

“Two Lost Souls”

“Diamond Girl”

“Last Night of the Bottle”

“Guitar Hero”

“Silverspoon Lady”

Bonus Tracks:

“Land of the Vandals” (Live)

“Last Night of the Bottle” (Live)

“Silverspoon Lady” (Live)

“I’d Love to Change the World” (Live)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.