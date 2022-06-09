Tenacious D releases The Who cover medley in support of Everytown for Gun Safety

Tenacious D

Tenacious D has released a medley of three The Who songs in support of the anti-gun violence organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

The three-minute recording mashes together the tracks “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s a Doctor” and “Go To the Mirror!” While the D’s versions stay mostly true to the originals, a few vocal flourishes from Jack Black earn the track an “explicit” label.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!” Black and Kyle Gass say, channeling their inner Abbott and Costello. “We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”

The medley will be released on a vinyl single, the proceeds from which will be donated to Everytown. You can preorder your copy now via TenaciousD.com. You can also listen to the medley now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

