‘Tenet’ Tops Box Office With $20 Million

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is one of the biggest box office successes of the year – keeping in mind that 2020 is far from a typical year. Tenet earned $20 million at the box office over the weekend – which isn’t much for a typical Labor Day weekend, but is a massive increase over the $7 million brought in by last week’s No. 1 movie, New Mutants. Mutants held on to the No. 2 spot with $3 million, followed by Unhinged at $1.6 million. The Personal History of David Copperfield and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run round out the top 5, taking in about $400,000 each. Have you been to the movies since the pandemic began? What movie would be big enough to drag you out to a theater?