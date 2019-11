Terminator: Dark Fate opened at the domestic box office with $29 million. While it did enough to win the weekend it is considered a bust at the box office. The movie was projected to bring in $30 million+ more. This was the first time since 1991 that James Cameron was back as producer and Linda Hamilton was back in the starring role. This is the sixth movie in the franchise and the hope was that it would relaunch the franchise. Did you see Dark Fate? What did you think of it?