“Terminator Dark Fate” Trailer Features Schwarzenegger and Hamilton

The trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate is bound to make fans of the franchise a little happy.

The preview clip features a new generation of fighters as well as the original characters. Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor and of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back.

James Cameron is producing this film. It is his first involvement in the Terminator universe since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.

Have any other Terminator movies lived up to T2?