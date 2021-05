Netflix has confirmed Terry Silver will be in season 4 of Cobra Kai. There were hints of his return in season 3. In a new teaser it shows Silver with his back to the camera. In the trailer he says, if a man can’t stand, he can’t fight. If a man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. If a man can’t see, he can’t fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures. Are you excited for the return of Terry Silver?