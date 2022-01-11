Tesla Is Getting Assertive

Just what the road ways need…a jerk auto-driver! Tesla’s latest full self-driving beta has an option called “ASSERTIVE” driving. And it basically sounds like you can choose to let your car drive like a JERK. It’s got three profile options: “Chill,” “Average,” and “Assertive” driving. And there’s a summary under “Assertive” that talks about what it does. It says the assertive option shortens your “follow distance,” so TAILGATING. It also does “more frequent” lane changes . . . stays in the fast lane more often, even if you’re not passing anyone . . . and allows for, quote, “rolling stops.” That last one’s getting the most attention, because it sounds like it’ll roll through stop signs if no one’s around. Obviously that’s illegal though.