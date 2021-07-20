Tesla launching “Let’s Get Real!” US tour in August

Courtesy of Tesla

Veteran hard-rockers Tesla will get their show on the road for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year with a new U.S. trek dubbed the “Let’s Get Real!” tour.

The outing is scheduled to kick off on August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon, and is mapped out through a November 20 concert in Tupelo, Mississippi.

The band has almost 30 confirmed gigs on its schedule, including headlining shows, festival appearances and dates opening for such well-known acts as Styx, Kid Rock and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Tesla actually will support Skynyrd at nine concerts this year.

“We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing ‘real’ live concerts again,” says founding Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon. “There’s nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people.”

He adds, “We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh brand new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!”

You can check out the group’s tour schedule at TeslatheBand.com.

Tesla’s most recent studio album, Shock, was released in 2019.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.