Tesla To Add Netflix and YouTube Streaming To Cars

Tesla will “soon” include in-car streaming featuring Netflix and YouTube.

CEO Elon Musk made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend.

Musk added that the streams would only be available when the vehicle is stopped.

Musk said streaming YouTube and Netflix in the car would be like “an old-school drive-in movie experience, but with much better sound” with an “immersive, cinematic feel.”

Would you sit in your car to watch a movie?