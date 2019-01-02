With a little foreshadowing on how the Sugar Bowl would turn out, one mascot had no sugar for the other before the match up.
The Texas football program’s mascot, a longhorn steer named Bevo, caused a stir at the Sugar Bowl when it knocked down its barricade and briefly
charged in the direction of Georgia’s mascot , a bulldog name Uga.There were no reported injuries and Bevo was quickly restrained. The incident, about an hour before kickoff, was caught on video and quickly became a sensation on social media.
15th ranked Texas beat 5th ranked Georgia 28-21…
Texas Mascot Bevo Goes After Georgia Bull Dog, Uga
