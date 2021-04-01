TGI Friday’s Has A Circus-Inspired Menu With Over-The-Top Foods Like Mozz Sticks-Stuffed Grilled Cheese!

The Circus has come to TGI Friday’s menu. The new circus-inspired menu whips up foods and drinks that will take you over the big top.

From the Amazing Blazing Pound of Cheese Fries, a Whiskey-Glazed Donut Burger, made with Fridays Signature Burger cheddar, an Oooey Gooey Mozz Stick Melter (a.k.a. mozzarella sticks in between grilled cheese), Giant Churro Twists to drinks like a Cotton Candy Cosmo with actual cotton candy, Fire-Eating Fireball Margarita, and Truly Strawberry Lemonade.

You can dine under big circus tents with face painting, live music, and giveaways at participating locations or take your treats to go, either way, it will be a show-stopping experience.

Don’t wait, the circus-themed menu is only in town until June.

(Delish)