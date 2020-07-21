TGI Fridays Selling Raw Meat To Cook Your Fav Menu Items At Home!

TGI Fridays is trying hard to keep customers happy during the pandemic.

If you aren’t comfortable enough to go eat at the restaurant, how about bringing the raw ingredients home to cook yourself.

Fridays has launched an online butcher shop. You can purchase uncooked premium meats, seafood, chicken, and ribs. Side orders are available for purchase as well.

There are also meal kits to create All American Cheeseburgers or Whiskey-Glazed Chicken. Instructions, seasonings, and sauces are all included. You’ll have to go to TGI Fridays’ website to see what items are available in your area.

What restaurant’s dish have you successfully replicated at home?