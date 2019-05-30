Thank You Thank You THANK YOU Annie Lenox! New Music! WOOOOO!

Much to the surprise of many fans, Annie Lennox has released a surprise piano EP called, “Lepidoptera.”

The EP is a four-song piano instrumental that accompanies Lennox’s “Now I Let You Go” art exhibit that opened in Massachusetts.

The music goes for about 34 minutes and is described by Lennox as a “small ambient greetings postcard sent with love from me.”

If you want to check out Annie’s art exhibit, it will be at the Massachusetts, North Adams Museum of Contemporary Art until the spring of 2020.

She is one of those artists to me that I think I might cry if I ever met her. She is just SO incredible!!!