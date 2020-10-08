Thanks a Brunch: Miller High Life is Bringing Us “The Mimosa of Beers”

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, we announced 📣 our first ever Brunch 🍳 menu and today we're putting Brunch right in the 🍻 can for our newest 🤝 collaboration! We're pleased to announce that we have partnered 👋 with our pals @millerhighlife to create "Brunch So Hard" the 🍾 Mimosa of Beers! ⁣ ⁣ Brunch So Hard is our all new Hazy IPA 🍺 brewed with orange 🍊 and 🥭 mango! This super juicy, New England Style IPA will be available in PA, NJ, and DE anywhere Evil Genius Beer is sold starting on October 12th! 💯