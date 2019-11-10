Thanksgiving Confession: I Hate Green Bean Casserole.

I mean look at it…..it’s ugly.

Before you start shopping for Thanksgiving, you might want to know what not to put on the table.

A Harris poll found out the dishes that most people hate on Turkey day.

Canned cranberry sauce is at the top of the list. Come on people, make it fresh!

Green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole ranked next. Surprisingly, the next two hated dishes are pumpkin pie and…TURKEY! So why are we even eating? Most people said they do it because of tradition.

What traditional Thanksgiving dish can you do without?