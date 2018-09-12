Thanksgiving Turkey Supply Threatened by Florence

Hurricane Florence could take a bite out of the nation’s supply of fresh turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The monster storm is headed toward North Carolina, which is the number one turkey state in the country.

Many of Butterball’s processing plants, hatcheries and feed mills are right in the storm’s projected path.

According to the National Turkey Federation, stores will try to stock more frozen turkeys to help to offset some of the projected shortage.

#Hurricane #Florence is barreling toward the No. 1 #turkey state just a couple months before Thanksgiving. Poultry farms are working to prevent potential #damage. https://t.co/v0d5uvSK4W pic.twitter.com/LUvPHfzvRY — PC360 Agent & Broker (@PC360_AandB) September 12, 2018

