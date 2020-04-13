ThankYouFrontline: Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban donating to New York City hospitals

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards ProductionsPals Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are two of the notable New Yorkers who have taken to social media to announce that they are donating to two major New York medical facilities as they continue to fight COVID-19.

Sara, who had COVID-19 but has since recovered, made a video in which she's wearing a "Brave" t-shirt -- what she calls "old merch," used to promote her hit song of that name. "Not because I am the brave one, but because there are so many brave people that I'm here to say thank you to," she explains.

Noting that New York is the "epicenter of the virus in the U.S.," Sara then shouts out the "incredible frontline heroes who are taking care of all of us." In particular, Sara thanks the phlebotomists -- the people who take your blood -- at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia Medical Center, and says she's making a donation in their honor.

She invites everyone to use the hashtag #ThankYouFrontline and to donate at NYP.org/thankyoufrontline or by texting Fight19 to 51555.

In his video, Josh thanks two specific doctors for "saving a very dear friend of mine," and gives a "huge shoutout" to the ICU nurses at New York-Presbyterian and Columbia Medical. He also encourages people to donate at that same link, and writes, "Post a shout out to a frontliner in your life, and give if you can. EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS."

