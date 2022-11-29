That ’90s Show sets release date, releases trailer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: The Netflix logo is displayed at Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters on October 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The IATSE union which represents Hollywood’s film and television production crews voted to authorize a strike, calling for better working conditions and higher pay amid a surge in streaming demand. Negotiations are ongoing but a strike may be imminent. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hello Wisconsin!

That ’90s Show, the reboot from the classic hit That 70s’ Show has an official release date.

The new Netflix series will premiere January 19th.

The show’s plot will focus on Leia Foreman, the daughter of Eric and Donna who visits her grandparents in Pointe Place for the summer.

The show will follow Leia, played by Callie Haverda, living with her grandparents and following around her friend group Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Gwen’s brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos) and their pals Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Jay (Mace Coronel).

“I wanted to have the same feeling as ‘That ’70s Show did,” Showrunner Gregg Mettler told Variety. “The show had a very special tone. It was playful, it had a heart, it was sarcastic, it was filled with love within this family, within the friend group. I missed being in the basement with those kids.”

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Foreman. Original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon (who directed several episodes of “That ‘90s Show”), Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will all make guest appearances.

Danny Masterson who played Stephen Hyde will not be included in the new show as he faces multiple rape allegations.

You can watch the trailer for the new sitcom here.