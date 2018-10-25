That Thief Is NOT Ross from Friends!

No, that wasn’t “Friends” actor David Schwimmer stealing beer from a restaurant in Blackpool, England on Oct. 20, but some fans seem to disagree. The cops received SO many “tips” that it was David, that they actually updated the post, saying: “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses.” And than David chimed in. After he heard about the robbery he insisted he was innocent. To prove it, he posted a video proving that he was in New York City at the time. Priceless!