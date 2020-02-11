The 10 Best Movie Theme Songs from the ’80s! Do You Agree?

ScreenRant.com has put together a list of the 10 best movie theme songs from the ’80s.  Which is your favorite?

1.  Prince“Purple Rain”, 1984 . . . from “Purple Rain”  Obviously MY favorite!!

2.  Ray Parker Jr.“Ghostbusters”, 1984 . . . from “Ghostbusters”

3.  Kenny Loggins“Danger Zone”, 1986 . . . from “Top Gun”

4.  Survivor“Eye of the Tiger”, 1982 . . . from “Rocky 3”

5.  David Bowie“Underground”, 1986 . . . from “Labyrinth”

6.  Harold Faltermeyer“Axel F”, 1984 . . . the electronic instrumental theme from “Beverly Hills Cop”

7.  Prince“Batdance”, 1989 . . . from “Batman”

8.  Duran Duran“A View to Kill”, 1985 . . . from the James Bond movie “A View to Kill”

9.  Limahl“The Neverending Story”, 1984 . . . from “The Neverending Story”

10.  Huey Lewis and the News“The Power of Love”, 1985 . . . from “Back to the Future”

