The 10 Best Movie Theme Songs from the ’80s! Do You Agree?

ScreenRant.com has put together a list of the 10 best movie theme songs from the ’80s. Which is your favorite?

1. Prince, “Purple Rain”, 1984 . . . from “Purple Rain” Obviously MY favorite!!

2. Ray Parker Jr., “Ghostbusters”, 1984 . . . from “Ghostbusters”

3. Kenny Loggins, “Danger Zone”, 1986 . . . from “Top Gun”

4. Survivor, “Eye of the Tiger”, 1982 . . . from “Rocky 3”

5. David Bowie, “Underground”, 1986 . . . from “Labyrinth”

6. Harold Faltermeyer, “Axel F”, 1984 . . . the electronic instrumental theme from “Beverly Hills Cop”

7. Prince, “Batdance”, 1989 . . . from “Batman”

8. Duran Duran, “A View to Kill”, 1985 . . . from the James Bond movie “A View to Kill”

9. Limahl, “The Neverending Story”, 1984 . . . from “The Neverending Story”

10. Huey Lewis and the News, “The Power of Love”, 1985 . . . from “Back to the Future”