The 10 Best National Nurses Week Deals

Today begins National Nurses Week and several restaurant chains are giving special deals this week to show their appreciation to our healthcare workers.

If you are a nurse or know someone who is, be sure to check out and/or tell them where they can find some awesome deals.

Dave & Buster’s – Free $10 Game Card

IHOP – 25% off all meals

Hooters – 20% off entire bill

Panda Express – 10% off your meal

McAlister’s Deli – Free Tea

Outback Steakhouse – 10% off your entire bill

Tell us about that special nurse in your life! How will you be celebrating the nurses in your life this week?