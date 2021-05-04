Beth

The 10 Best National Nurses Week Deals

Today begins National Nurses Week and several restaurant chains are giving special deals this week to show their appreciation to our healthcare workers.
If you are a nurse or know someone who is, be sure to check out and/or tell them where they can find some awesome deals.

Dave & Buster’s – Free $10 Game Card
IHOP – 25% off all meals
Hooters – 20% off entire bill
Panda Express – 10% off your meal
McAlister’s Deli – Free Tea
Outback Steakhouse – 10% off your entire bill

Tell us about that special nurse in your life! How will you be celebrating the nurses in your life this week?