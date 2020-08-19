The 10 Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now

If you’re looking for new Netflix shows to binge on you’re in luck because Huffpost.com has released a list of the top 10 most popular shows on Netflix right now. Coming in at number 10 is “The Last Dance” which follows Michael Jordan during the Chicago Bulls winning season. “Glow Up” is the ninth most popular Netflix show. Number eight is “Selling Sunset,” the animated show, “The Seven Deadly Sins” ironically comes in at number seven. “World’s Most Wanted” is at number six and coming in at number five is “Shameless.” “Unwell” is the fourth most popular Netflix show and the top three are “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” “The Umbrella Academy” and “The Legend of Korra” is the most popular Netflix show. What Netflix show are you currently binging on?