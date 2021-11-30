The 12 Days Of Christmas Don’t Come Cheap

If you’re looking to buy ALL the stuff from the “12 Days of Christmas” song . . . it’s going to cost you more! PNC Financial Services is out with its annual list of the cost of everything in the song. And the total this year is . . . $41,205.58. That’s up $2,212 from 2019, or 5.7%. They didn’t do the list in 2020, because the pandemic … That price is just if you buy every group of things once. If you buy things over and over like the song says, you’ll need nearly $180,000. Nothing is cheaper than it was in 2019, but four things cost the same: Ladies dancing . . . maids-a-milking . . . swans-a-swimming . . . and calling birds. The cost for turtle doves went up 50%, and geese-a-laying went up 57%. The most expensive thing is the 7- swans-a-swimming . . . they’ll run you $13,125, or $1,875 each. So they’re around one-third of the entire cost. The cheapest item is the partridge to put in your pear tree . . . it’s just $20.18. The pear tree will run you $202.50.