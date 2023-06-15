The $17,000 Item That Might Be Hiding in Your Kitchen

Got any old CorningWare pieces in your kitchen?

If so, you may be able to sell them to make some money!

Instant Brands, the company that made CorningWare, announced it had initiated bankruptcy.

With this news, CorningWare pieces began popping up on eBay for huge prices — up to $17 thousand dollars!

Look for cookware from the ’70s with “Floral” or “Wildflowers Spice of Life” designs to see if you have a collector’s item.

Instant Brands is also the maker of Instant Pot cookers, Pyrex glassware, and Corelle dinner plates.

Do you have any of this cookware in your home? What are some pieces of vintage cookware in your kitchen?