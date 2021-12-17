There is a list of the 20 Worst Christmas songs.
Here are some of the songs that made the list
#19 New Kids On The Block Funky Funky Christmas
#14 Bon Jovi Back Door Santa
#12 Josh Groban ftg Faith Hill The First Noel
#3 Band Aid Do They Know It’s Christmas
#2 Maroon 5 Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
#1 Jessica Simpson ftg Ashlee Simpson The Little Drummer Boy
What is your least favorite Christmas song?
Beth
The 20 Worst Christmas Songs of All Time
