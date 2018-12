Miley Cyrus has updated Santa Baby! She performed it last night with Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ronson.

RELATED CONTENT

Men In Black International

“Aquaman” Predicted To Open Big

It’s 2018, And A Canadian Woman Was Just Charged With Witchcraft

This Is the Most Stressful Airport in America

AAA and Budweiser Offer Sober Rides for the Holidays

If You Can Even Imagine It, Twix Is Getting MORE Delish!