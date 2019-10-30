The 2019 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on CBS below.

Friday, November 29, 2019

Frosty The Snowman

8 p.m.

Frosty Returns

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire

8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe

8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

Monday, December 2, 2019

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman

9 p.m.

Frosty Returns

9:30 p.m.

Friday, December 20, 2019

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8 p.m.