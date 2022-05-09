The 2022 Tony Award Nominations Are In!

The 2022 Tony Award nominations were announced this morning.

A Strange Loop led all nominations with 11

MJ: The Musical and Paradise Square received 10 nominations each.

Notable snubs were Daniel Craig for his role in Macbeth

Also missing from the nominations list were Mathew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker for their revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite.

Winners will be announced at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday, June 12th, and air on CBS and Paramount+.

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose will host the award show.

Have you had a chance to check out a Broadway show this year? What did you see or want to see?