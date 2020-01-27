The Names Of The 9 Victims Of The Helicopter Crash Have Been Released

The names of those killed Sunday alongside Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Giannas in the Calabasas, California helicopter crash are starting to come out.

All onboard are reported dead, says the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Among the nine victims are John Altobelli, the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa. Harbor Day School Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, a middle school student, and mother Sarah, plus the pilot, Ara Zobayan, also died.

The New York Times says the chartered private trip had been en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

