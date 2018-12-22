The “Alien” Universe Is Expanding

The social media account of the brand for the “Alien” has been busy teasing an expansion of the “Alien” universe next year.

Two posts with the hashtag “Amanda Ripley” in part with images called “6 Part Dossier Exposing The Secret History of Weyland-Yutani” have fans drooling over an “Alien” universe expansion.

If the Amanda Ripley name rings a bell, it should, she’s the daughter of Ellen Ripley introduced in the video game Alien: Isolation.

Fans don’t yet know exactly what the posts mean, but they’re patiently waiting to find out.

What do you think the “Alien” teaser posts mean? Is it time to expand the “Alien” universe?