The Allman Brothers Band’s 50th Anniversary MSG show to be released July 23

On March 10, 2020, right around the time the entire live entertainment industry shut down due to COVID-19, The Allman Brothers Band performed a special 50th anniversary show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Now, that performance will be released on CD, DVD and Blu-ray, as well as digitally, on July 23.

Of the concert’s proximity to the worldwide shutdown, guitarist Derek Trucks later told Rolling Stone, “I know a bunch of people who had tickets who didn’t come. My parents were unable to make it. They were worried about traveling and their doctor told them not to hop on a plane to New York. So that was bittersweet in a lot of ways.”

The concert marked the first time that Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quinones and Jaimoe had been together onstage together since the deaths of founding members Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman.

Joining the band for the show were Duane Trucks, Chuck Leavell — a member of the band from 1972-1976 — and keyboard player Reese Wynans, who was a member of the band The Second Coming with future ABB founding members Dickey Betts and Berry Oakley, and who was also the keyboard played for Stevie Ray Vaughan‘s Double Trouble backing trio.

The Brothers / March 10, 2020 / Madison Square Garden / New York, NY will not only be available on four CDs, three DVDs or two Blu-rays, but the video will also be available for streaming on both Nugs.net and on CODA, Amazon Prime’s streaming service.

Here’s the track listing:

First Set:

“Don’t Want You No More”

“It’s Not My Cross To Bear”

“Statesboro Blues”

“Revival”

“Trouble No More”

“Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’”

“Black Hearted Woman”

“Dreams”

“Hot ‘Lanta”

“Come And Go Blues”

“Soulshine”

“Stand Back”

“Jessica”

Second Set

“Mountain Jam”

“Blue Sky”

“Desdemona”

“Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More”

“Every Hungry Woman”

“Melissa”

“In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed”

“No One To Run With”

“One Way Out”

Jaimoe & Warren Greetings

“Midnight Rider”

“Whipping Post”

