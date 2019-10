Carson King, of Altoona, Iowa, center, waves to patients in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the end of the first quarter of an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. King plans to donate more than $1 million to charity after his decision to display a hand-written sign before the Sept. 14 Iowa State-Iowa football game seeking money for beer prompted an overwhelming number of donations. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

He tried to raise money for a children’s hospital…until a troll at a newspaper dug up old tweets to ruin him. A lesson for everybody in this episode of The Cool Dad Rules Podcast. ~ Bill