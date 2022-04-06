The Animals’ first four albums being reissued on vinyl and as expanded CDs in May

ABKCO Records

The Animals‘ long-out-of-print first four U.S. studio albums — their 1964 self-titled debut, 1965’s The Animals on Tour and Animal Tracks, and 1966’s Animalization — will be released as 180-gram vinyl LPs and expanded CDs on May 20.

In addition, a vinyl bundle will be issued the same day, titled The Animals Mickie Most Years and More, featuring the four LPs, plus a 12-inch vinyl reproduction of the group’s 1963 four-song EP, I Just Wanna Make Love to You.

The Animals’ debut album launched the Newcastle, U.K., band into stardom, thanks to the group’s hit cover of “The House of the Rising Sun,” which topped the U.S. and U.K. singles charts. The album itself peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200.

The Animals on Tour included “I’m Crying,” which reached #19 on the Billboard Hot 100. Animal Tracks boasted three top-40 hits — “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” “Bring It On Home to Me” and “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.” Animalization also featured a trio of top-40 singles — “Inside-Looking Out,” “Don’t Bring Me Down” and “See See Rider.”

All of the CD versions of the albums feature at least one bonus track dating from the time each record was recorded or released. The Animals includes an unedited version of the album track “Talkin’ ‘Bout You.” The Animals on Tour has three extra tracks, including a New Year’s spot from the band. Animal Tracks boasts five bonus tunes, among them the non-album hit “It’s My Life” and the single version of “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.” Animalization features three extra tracks, including stereo versions of “Don’t Bring Me Down” and “See See Rider.”

You can pre-order the vinyl reissues and the bundle now at ABKCO.com.

