‘The Apprentice’ Is Returning

“The Apprentice” is coming back to tv.

Eighteen candidates will compete to win a 25K investment from Lord Sugar.

They will take part in a variety of activities, ranging from giving tours in Antigua to selling bao buns on the street.

The candidates come from diverse backgrounds, such as a former boxing gold medallist, a professional cannon-firer, and the “Kim Kardashian of the business world.”

Contestants include Avi Sharma, Bradley Johnson, Dani Donovan, Emma Brown, and more.

Would you ever be on a reality show? If so, which one?