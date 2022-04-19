‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ Is Coming Back For A Netflix Special

Starting May 2 through May 5, Arsenio Hall will host his show live at the Roosevelt Theater in LA and will be streamed on Netflix’s Comedy YouTube Page.

‘The Arsenio Hall Show ran originally from 1989 until 1994 and was a huge success taking the younger viewer away from ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’

Netflix Is A Joke made the announcement on their official Twitter account with a video from Arsenio “The bark is coming back, All my dogs out there can watch it from the comfort of your own pound. So get ready for live comedy, surprise guests, and of course [barking]. I still got it.”

What other shows would you like to see come back even if it was just temporary?