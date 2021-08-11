The Astronauts Are Having Pizza Delivered To The Intl Space Station!

Astronauts are just like us – some days they just want to stay in and order a pizza.

Yes, the crew aboard the International Space Station is having a pizza delivered. A pizza kit for seven is among the items included in a cargo supply ship that took off on Tuesday.

The astronauts will also be getting fresh apples, tomatoes, and a ‘cheese smorgasbord’, along with equipment and scientific supplies.

Seven people are currently aboard the ISS – three Americans and two Russians, along with astronauts from France and Japan.

What’s your go-to delivery food?