Did they drop any hints about the new movie? Is it really the end? Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd talk about the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, getting matching tattoos, their favorite lines from the films, visiting Disneyland, getting each other gifts for their birthdays (except Chris Hemsworth), a stand-alone Black Widow movie, Ant-Man fan theories, and the Avengers have a surprise for our studio audience.